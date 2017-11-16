Davis obit

Mr. Jimmie Davis, age 74, of Madrid, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 13, 2017 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida with his family at his bedside.

Mr. Davis retired from Bimbo Bakeries of Dothan after 33 1/2 years.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha Key Davis of Dothan, AL; his children: Jeffery Davis (Jacqueline) of Valdosta, GA, Rickey Davis (Lynette) of Orlando, FL, Robert Brock (Denise) of Jacksonville, FL, Carolyn Sutton (Dexter) of Tallahassee, FL and Latania Roberson (Jesse) of Montgomery, AL; sisters: Mattie Silmon (Randle) of Dothan, Alabama, Mollie Hardrick of Madrid, AL and Mary Lott of Las Vegas, NV; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

Funeral services will be 11:30 AM, Monday, November 20, 2017, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Henry Small officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.