Smith obit

Mrs. Sallie Metta Smith, age 94, formerly of Lake Placid, FL passed away November 13, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. She was born June 4, 1927 in Fort Pierce, FL. Sallie was preceded in death by her parents, Clint and Effie Church and a sister, Theresa Thompson.

Mrs. Smith is survived by five children, Billy Evers of Lake Placid, FL, Patricia Powell and husband Ellis of Forsyth, GA, Kathy Stokes and husband James of Fort Drum, FL, Harold Smith and wife Loretta of Bonifay, FL and Gator Smith of Royal Palm Beach, FL; 13 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 2, 2017, in the New Life Holiness Church, 109 Hallmark Avenue, Lake Placid, FL 33852. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.