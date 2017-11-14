US Presidential Scholar nominees introduced at School Board meeting

The 2018 US Presidential Scholar nominees Alexandria Brown (Chipley High School) and Peyton Poppell (Vernon High School) were presented when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

The Health Department presented an update on the overall health screenings recently completed at local schools, with students being overweight seen as the most pressing concern.

The following agenda items were approved:

Payment of monthly bills; financial report

Minutes

Substitutes/volunteers

Out of state travel

Amendment with PAEC – Skyward Contract

Contract with Focus on Behavior, Inc.

Purchase requisition – PC Solution & Integration

Purchase order to Chipola College

Purchase order to ClassLink

Editorial change to 2017-2018 School Calendar

Supplemental contract with Chris Works at VHS

2017-2018 Title IV, Student Support and Academic Enrichment Project Application

2017-2018 Title V, Rural and Low-Income Students Project Application

DES personnel contract

Supplemental contract with Myles Austin at VHS

Fast Track contract

The following personnel items were approved:

District — level increase for Jan Paul, payroll specialist and Jason Grantham, asst. payroll specialist; 21st Century Community Learning Center after school personnel; level increase of employee; employment of Jennifer Kincaid, academic analyst

Chipley High School — leave of absence for Derick Balkcom, paraprofessional; employment of Tina Searcy, OPS paraprofessional

Okeechobee Youth Development Center — employment of Willie Huggins, disciplinary specialist

Transportation — employment of Willie Vaughn, bus driver; amend Demerius Peterson Nettles from full time monitor to a substitute monitor; employment of Scotty Padgett, bus driver; employment of Shelia Nicholas, substitute bus driver; resignation of Patricia Brown, bus driver

Vernon Elementary School — employment of Harmony Spencer, paraprofessional

Vernon Middle School — out of field designation for ESOL for Connie Stufflestreet; out of field designation for ESOL for Jeffery Riley; resignation of Will Parmer teacher

Florida Panhandle Technical College — retirement of Brenda Obert, secretary

A reorganizational meeting was scheduled for November 21 at 4 p.m.