MARIANNA—Thousands of area high school students are expected to attend the annual Regional Career Fair, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna.

The Career Fair is sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the county school systems of Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington. The event will provide opportunities for students to interact with representatives from different career fields to explore career and educational opportunities beyond high school.

For information, contact Janice Holley at 718-2484.