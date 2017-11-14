The Walton, Holmes, Washington, and Jackson County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual Pre-Session meetings on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the following locations:

9:00 a.m. CST, Walton County Board of County Commissioners, 76 North 6th Street DeFuniak Springs, FL

10:30 a.m. CST, Holmes County Board of County Commissioners, 107 E. Virginia Avenue Bonifay, FL

11:45 a.m. CST, Washington County Board of County Commissioners, 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL

2:15 p.m. CST, Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, 2864 Madison Street Marianna, FL

This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2018 Legislative Session. They will also consider and vote on “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.

Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome.

The legislative delegation consists of Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City). Both Drake and Gainer represent other counties in Northwest Florida.