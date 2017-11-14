Jones obit

Mrs. Marsha Anita Jones, age 58, of Southport, FL passed away November 13, 2017 at Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. Anita was born September 15, 1959 in Gulf County, FL. She was preceded in death by her father, Loyce Edward Turbeville.

Anita is survived by her mother, Lila Mae Milam and husband John of Panama City, FL; three sons, Saul A. Weichbrodt and wife Michelle of Youngstown, FL, Jesse P. Jones of Austin, TX and Steven J. Jones and fiancée Chelsea of Panama City, FL; three grandchildren, Seth A. Weichbrodt, Kailyn Ammerman and Emerson Jones; two sisters, Marilyn Turbeville and Margarette Purnell both of Panama City, FL; two brothers, Mark A. Turbeville and Murry A. Turbeville and wife Amy both of Panama City, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.