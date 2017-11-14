Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SHINES AT AFC CONFERENCE

PALM HARBOR, FL—Chipola College continued to bring home the gold at the recent Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) Conference in Palm Harbor.

The Chipola AFC Chapter was recognized as a 2017 Gold Chapter for performance in membership, professional development opportunities, fundraising and exemplary practices.

Chipola AFC Chapter President Joc Calloway was elected Region 1 Director-Elect for 2018 and Director for 2019. Katy Flowers won the Unsung Hero Award and Evelyn Ward won the Lifesaver Award. Chipola alumnus Tom Gould was a finalist for the Leroy Collins Distinguished Alumni award.

Chipola College won three AFC Communications and Marketing Commission Awards of Excellence. Publications coordinator Meri Mock won second place awards in three categories: Student Handbook, Brochure and Annual Report.

Attending the conference from Chipola were: Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Joc Calloway, Evelyn Ward, and retirees Joyce Traynom and Janet Wise. These delegates transported more than 300 items to benefit Key West residents impacted by Hurricane Irma. Chipola employees and student groups—Student Support Services, Black Student Union and Future Educators Club—donated items for the service project.

AFC is a statewide organization open to all employees, retirees and trustees of the 28 colleges in the Florida College System. AFC provides professional development opportunities for members, and represents the interests of colleges before the Florida Legislature. The Association has nearly 8,000 individual employee and retiree members.

CHIPOLA BSU TOY AND CLOTHING DRIVE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Black Student Union is sponsoring a clothing/toy drive for the Anchorage Children’s Home in Marianna. The club is collecting clothes and supplies for children from toddlers to 18 year olds. The group is accepting donations of coats, socks, gloves, scarves, sweaters, hoodies, t-shirts and toys. BSU also will hold a toy drive Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Walmart in Marianna. Donations can also be made at the Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department.

CHIPOLA TRIO HURRICANE IRMA RELIEF

Chipola College TRiO Society members collected donations for a Hurricane Relief drive to benefit those in the Florida Keys impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Pictured from left, are: Charli Robbirds, Ariel Beswick, AFC President Joc Calloway, Dazhonna Dawson, Tazjhani Baker and Jahnay Beswick.

HUGHES IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Dr. Matthew Hughes has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for November. Hughes is the Dean of Assessment, Compliance and Grants and has worked at the college since 2014.

CHIPOLA SSS VISITS FAMU

Students in the Chipola College Student Support Services program recently attended Florida A & M University’s fall preview day. The annual program provided an opportunity for students to learn about FAMU’s degree programs and meet with faculty, administrators and students. Students toured the FAMU campus to learn about admissions, financial aid, scholarships and housing. Students also attended the FAMU vs. Howard football game and watched the Marching 100 perform.