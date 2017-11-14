Callahan obit

Marion F. Callahan, age 67 of Ebro, passed from this life on November 9, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Marion was born on February 13, 1950 in Mena, Arkansas to Edward R. and Sylvia (Strickland) Callahan. He had lived in Washington County for the previous three years since coming from Walton County where he worked in the construction business.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son: Jason C. Callahan of Ebro, Florida; daughter: Michelle Callahan of Chipley, Florida; three grandchildren: Ashley, Jacob, and Joshua.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.