VHS alumni basketball games

The 2017-2018 Vernon High School Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball teams participated in basketball games Saturday against several members of past Vernon Yellow Jackets basketball teams in the First Annual Vernon High School Alumni Basketball Classic. The games were played before an enthusiastic crowd of supporters and Yellow Jacket fans.

In addition to providing the present Jackets the opportunity to participate in pre-season competition, the event also allowed them the opportunity to interact with former athletes from Vernon who once proudly represented Vernon High School on the basketball court and who do so now within their communities. The games also served as a fund-raiser for the Vernon High School Basketball programs.

Vernon Boys Head Coach Thomas Register expresses his thanks to all who participated in and attended this event. Special thanks goes to Vernon Alumnus Desmond Brown who played a major role in organizing and carrying out the event.