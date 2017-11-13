Roland obit

Jeffery “Rolaid” Roland, 56 of Hartford, AL formerly of the Poplar Springs Community, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Jeffery affectionately known as “Rolaid”, was a 1979 graduate of Poplar Springs High School. He was a carpenter and a friend to all.

Celebration of His Life was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 12, at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Robin Blackburn officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family received friends on Sunday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by his mother Dorothy Blackburn Vann and step-father Raymond Vann.

Survived by his father J.L. Roland, fiancée Geraldine “Dean” Jagel, daughter Desarae Roland, son Ronnie Roland, brother Michael Roland, two sisters Starla (Danny) Cox, Stacey (Bobby) McGriff, two grandchildren Hunter Roland, Ciara Roland, special step-brother Ray (Teresa) Vann, nieces Heather Thomas and Delilah Gilbert.