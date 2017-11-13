Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.55/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 36.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 39.8 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on November 13 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.14/g in 2016, $2.19/g in 2015, $2.89/g in 2014, $3.17/g in 2013 and $3.35/g in 2012.

“If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you’d probably think it’s spring based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we’re used to that accompanies the fall weather, but apparently this year is playing a trick on motorists. The cheapest price this year was in July while the most expensive showed up after the driving season concluded as Harvey hit, and we may get closer to that mark as gasoline inventories continue to drift to new multi-year lows. It’s been a lousy time for motorists, and I’d expect to see some cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up.”