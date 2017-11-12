Goodstien obit

Steven L. Goodstien, 82, of Miami, Florida died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Marianna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Marianna, Florida.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, August 21, 1935 to the late David and Sadie Goodstien.

Steven served Honorably in the U. S. Air Force for 20 plus years serving in both Korea and Vietnam, and retired as a Technical Sergeant. Steve was a Crew Chief and worked on various fighter planes which included both the T38 Trainer and F100D Fighter Jet. After retiring from the military steve went to work for the United States Postal Service as a Postal Letter Carrier in Hialeah, Florida for over 20 years.

Steven Goodstien was a faithful husband for 45 years, a father, a grandfather, and great grandfather. Steven is survived by his wife: Eileen Goodstien, one daughter Mandy Goodstien, and husband Ed Miranda; one son David Kent, and wife Jennifer Kent, grandsons Patrick Miranda, Ryan Kent; granddaughter Elizabeth Kent, and great grandsons Hayden and Jaxon Kent of Atlanta, Georgia.

Steven lived a long and happy life with a loving family who misses him dearly.

Steven will be buried at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.