Veterans honored at Historical Society

submitted by Gweneth Collins

In honor of Veterans Day, on Friday, November 10th at 10AM the Washington County Historical Society was honored to receive a check for the purchase of a commemorative brass plaque honoring Washington County veterans who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Washington County’s Veterans Memorial is located on the North wall of the Washington County Historical Society building on 7th Street in downtown Chipley and features memorial plaques, flags, and a granite marker.

The check was presented to the museum by Wells Fargo Bank District Manager Cynthia Zubia, and three local Branch Managers – Teresa Brown, Eric Billott and Shai Pesate.

Museum Director Dorothy Odom accepted the check stating, “We thank Wells Fargo Bank for recognizing our local veterans’ service and sacrifices. Washington County’s Veterans Memorial was initiated in 2015 and has come along very quickly thanks to donations from local business, like Well Fargo Bank, and individuals. Today we have been doubly blessed. Not only did we receive a check from Wells Fargo Bank, but a donor who prefers to remain anonymous has given us a check for the purchase of the final plaque for our memorial. We are so excited and hope both plaques can be installed before the end of the year .”

Following the presentation Wells Fargo personnel enjoyed refreshments and toured the history museum and the Creek/Native American museum. They were pleasantly surprised by both the quantity, and quality, of historical records, artifacts and collections on display.

Washington County Historical Society is open every Friday from 10AM until 2PM. Special tours can be arranged by contacting Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 638-0358.