Peterson obit

Wallace E. Peterson Sr., age 80 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Wallace was born on December 19, 1936 in Bay Minette, Alabama to Forrest and Eva (Pierce) Peterson. He was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church. He worked in the food sales industry and sold produce throughout the lower south for numerous years.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Forrest and Eva Peterson; brother: Thomas A. Peterson; sister: Kathleen Anger.

He is survived by his loving wife: Joe Nell Peterson of Chipley, Florida; son: Eddie Peterson and wife Judy of Chipley, Florida; two grandchildren: Jay Peterson and wife Alison, Becky Paulk and husband Larry; four great grandchildren: Matthew Paulk, Mitchell Paulk, Sydney Paulk, and Alissa Peterson.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Owens and Rev. Odis Whitehead officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.