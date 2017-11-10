Local Veterans Day celebrations

Washington County Schools celebrated Veterans Day on Friday.

The morning began with breakfast for the veterans at Chipley High School, followed by a Veterans Day program at Roulhac Middle School, and finishing up with a Veterans Day program at Kate Smith Elementary School.

Chipley High School … 

Roulhac Middle School … 

Kate Smith Elementary School … 

Florida Panhandle Technical College hosted a luncheon for the veterans.

Florida Panhandle Technical College … 

The Vernon schools also had programs to recognize local veterans.

Vernon Middle School … 

