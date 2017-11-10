BCF celebrates the life of former Music Division Chair

Dean of The Winters School of Music and Ministry Studies at William Carey University and former Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Music Division Chair Donald R. Odom, 61, of Hattiesburg, MS went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. As social media outlets continue to be inundated with words of deep sympathy, recollection of treasured memories, and accolades from students, colleagues, and friends, BCF joins the celebration recognizing an amazing man who made an immeasurable difference in so many lives for now and for eternity.

“Don Odom brought music to many,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. “He brought friendship, joy, excitement and brotherhood to me. He and I were ‘foodies’ who enjoyed countless times of fun and fillings. He is missed but will be enjoyed again.”

Odom grew up in Pascagoula and Vancleave, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Vancleave High School (’73), Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (’75), William Carey University (’78) (‘80), and earned his doctorate from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (‘91).

Odom began his career as Minister of Music and Youth at several churches in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida. He served First Baptist Church, Bayou La Batre, AL; First Baptist Church, Sumrall, MS; First Baptist Church, Houston, MS; Lakeview Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA, and led worship events all around the world.

His academic career began in 1991 as Professor of Voice at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville, Fla., where in 2000, he became the Chair of the Music and Worship Division. During the nearly twenty years Odom taught at The Baptist College of Florida, he inspired students to excel musically, dream, and make every day count. His vast legacy will be lived out through the multitude of musicians who are living the BCF mantra of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.” In 2010, Odom returned to his alma mater to become Dean of the Winters School of Music and Ministry Studies at William Carey University, Hattiesburg, MS.

Odom is survived by Sarah, his wife of 38 years, daughter, Ashley, of Tallahassee, Fla., and son, Jarrod, of Hattiesburg, MS. He is also survived by his mother, Lochia Odom, of Vancleave, and brother, Mark Odom (Kristine), and nieces Olivia, Emma, and Maggie Odom of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Odom was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Odom, and his sister, Amy.

A “Celebration of Life” for “Doc” Odom is planned for Thursday, November 16, at 11:00 a.m. in the Thomas Fine Arts Building at William Carey University. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Baptist College of Florida or William Carey University.