Abuse allegations lead to weapon and drug charges

A domestic violence allegation resulted in the arrest of a local woman while on school property yesterday.

A juvenile filed a complaint with school officials, alleging the child was punched in the face multiple times, the day before, by the child’s mother, 35-year-old Annie Cummings Young. Washington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and an investigation began immediately after evidence of facial bruising was observed by deputies.

Young, arriving later at the school, was accompanied by two male subjects. One of the subjects, identified as Jeremiah Ewing, 26, of Chipley, was found to have an active violation of probation warrant out of Washington County.

During the time deputies made contact with Ewing, while in the vehicle, they observed him trying to conceal a 16-gauge shotgun.

As the deputies further investigated allegations made during the initial report, Young admitted to deputies there was paraphernalia used to smoke methamphetamines concealed in a box in the vehicle, at which time Young also consented to the deputies retrieving the box.

Located inside the box were two glass smoking devices, one long smoking device, a digital scale, a red plastic box containing a substance, which later field tested positive for methamphetamine, four small torches, and other miscellaneous items used to clean and prep the narcotic for smoking.

Also found on the passenger side of the vehicle were numerous shotgun shells.

Young and Ewing were both taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

Young has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, battery, and child neglect.

Ewing, who was arrested on the active violation of probation warrant, also faces a new charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

