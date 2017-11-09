Two arrested on gun, drug charges

Two Vernon men have been arrested on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop near the Happy Hill Road area off S.R. 79.

While patrolling the area on November 7, at approximately 10:14 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s deputies observed a white 4 door mercury and initiated a traffic stop for a non-moving violation, at which time an object was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. As the deputies approached the vehicle, they became aware of a strong odor of marijuana.

Due to the erratic driving behavior and odor of marijuana, the driver, identified as 21-year-old Austin Brown, and the passenger, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Campbell, were removed from the vehicle while a search was performed. Deputies located a total of four small bags in Brown’s pocket, which were two bags of marijuana, one bag of cocaine, and one bag containing 33 pills identified to be controlled substance known as Tramadol.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputies located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat alongside an extra, fully loaded, magazine clip. A second loaded handgun was found under the passenger seat, which contained a round in the chamber. A semi-automatic rifle, a small baggie of marijuana, and a scale was also found in the vehicle.

Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County jail where he was booked on the charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Campbell, who was taken into custody, was transported to the Washington County jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of a concealed weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The immediate danger that can come from a situation like this could have a devastating impact on our communities and our law enforcement officers,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We will continue to patrol these areas and remove individuals committing crimes such as this from our streets.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.