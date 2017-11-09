FPTC Employees of the Year

The Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC) is pleased to announce its Employee of the Year recipients.

Teacher of the Year is Melissa Watford, RN. Ms. Watford has been an instructor at FPTC for 6 years. She is currently the instructor for the Hemodialysis program that she helped re-open at the college and wrote the curriculum for two years ago. A graduate of Holmes County schools and a current resident of Holmes County, Ms. Watford has 25 years of nursing experience in the areas of long-term care, labor and delivery, intensive care, emergency room, and dialysis. “Ms. Watford is an outstanding instructor,” stated FPTC Director Martha Compton, “She creates an awesome learning environment for her students.”

Rookie Teacher of the Year is Shanda Bruner. Ms. Bruner is a first year teacher in the FPTC Cosmetology program. She is a graduate of Jackson County schools and a current resident of Jackson County. Ms. Compton shared, “Ms. Bruner brings 13 years of experience to her position and is greatly appreciated by staff and students for her positive spirit.”

Support Staff of the Year is Brandi Carroll. Ms. Carroll is an alumni of FPTC, having graduated from the college’s Administrative Office Specialist program in 2004. Upon her graduation from the program, she was hired by FPTC and currently serves in the Student Services department. Ms. Compton commented, “Ms. Carroll is exceptional. We are very blessed to have her as part of the FPTC family.” Ms. Carroll is a graduate of Holmes County schools and a resident of Holmes County.