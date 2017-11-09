Disney’s Beauty & the Beast takes the stage today! Join us at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Tickets are just $15 for adults, $12 for seniors age 65 and older & for active or retired military (with ID). Show times are 7:00 p.m. on November 9, 10 & 11 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12. Extra show dates have just been added! An encore performance weekend will take place on Saturday, November 18 & Sunday, November 19. Saturday night’s show will take place at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast will be directed by Kevin Russell. This play follows the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true prince within.

To purchase tickets, call the Spanish Trail Business Office at (850) 638-9113 (now accepting Visa & Master Card) or stop by the box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley. For additional information, please visit the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.