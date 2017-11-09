Barnes obit

Myrna J. Barnes, age 73 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2017 at Luverne Health and Rehab in Luverne, Alabama.

Myrna was born on April 30, 1944 to Jonah and Maude (Warren) Roland. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, she was a member of Cottondale First Assembly of God. She was known as always being on the go, riding and visiting with family and friends often.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jonah and Maude Roland; husband: Charles H. Barnes; brother: Leon Roland.

She is survived by her three daughters: Judy Corbin of Cottondale, Florida, Amy McGinty and husband Danny of Cottondale, Florida, Casey Barnes of Cypress, Florida; one brother: Charles Roland and wife Joann of Greenville, Florida; one sister: Sue Hughes of Cottonwood, Alabama; three grandchildren: Courtney Corbin, Dawson Barnes, and Charles Barnes.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Friday, November 10, 2017 at Cottondale Assembly of God in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale First Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.