Washington County Hit and Run

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the death of Mary Harmon, age 80, of Jacksonville from injuries received during a hit and run on State Road 77 / Monroe Sheffield Road in Washington County on November 8 at approximately 12:50 a.m.

An unknown make, or type, vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 77 in the northbound travel lane. A pedestrian (Harmon) was walking in an unknown direction in the northbound travel lane. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued without stopping to report the incident to authorities.

Anyone with information about this crash should notify Cpl. D. Jones, I.D. #607, of the Florida Highway Patrol at 6030 County Road 2321, Panama City, phone number 850-873-7020.

The original press release has been updated to indicate that FHP is currently looking for a 2007-2009 Nissan Altima or a 2009-2012 Nissan Maxima with front end damage.

These photos are only representative of the models, color is unknown at this time.