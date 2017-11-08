Salon services available at FPTC

The Cosmetology salon at the Florida Panhandle Technical College is open to the public Monday – Friday from 8:00 to noon and 1:00 – 2:30. The salon offers a full range of services from hair, manicures, and pedicures to facials, brows, and lashes. The services are performed by students in training under the direction of instructor Shanda Bruner. Ms. Bruner has 13 years of experience as a cosmetologist and 6 years as an instructor. A small fee is charged for each service. Walk-ins welcome; appointments appreciated. For more information, contact the salon today at 850-638-1180 ext. 369.

The Cosmetology program is one of the 35 career and technical education programs offered at FPTC that can lead to a “career in a year”. Details on career training options are available at www.fptc.edu or by contacting FPTC Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.