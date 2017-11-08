BCF hosts Second Annual Invitational Honor Band

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville welcomed local honor band members to the Second Annual BCF Invitational Honor Band Thursday, November 2. Honor band juniors and seniors from Graceville High School, Chipley High School, Walton County High School, Vernon High School, Cottondale High School, and Liberty County High School were given the opportunity to learn from BCF Instrumental Professor Ron Branning and perform alongside the BCF College Winds. The high school students were selected to participate in the invitational band based on recommendations from their Band Directors, having demonstrated excellent musical skills and leadership within their school band. The Annual Invitational Honor Band program provides local high school students with the opportunity to play challenging music and gain insight into what college life looks like for a music major at BCF.

The combined honor band and the BCF College Winds spent the morning rigorously rehearsing the impressive list of challenging musical compositions they would later be performing. The program included the songs Bullets and Bayonets, Irish Tune from Country Derry, and First Suite in Eb. Following rehearsals, the group enjoyed lunch together provided by the staff in the BCF Dining Facility, the Deese Center. Afterwards, students made their way to the R.G. Lee Chapel to perform for family members and guests.

For more information the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 850-263-3261, ext. 427, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.