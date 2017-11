Washington County Council on Aging will be hosting “Christmas in Candy Land”, their annual Christmas Luncheon, Tuesday, December 12, from 10:30-12:30. This event will feature special guest Neysa Semmler as well as a meal for all those attending. All Washington County seniors age 60 or older are invited to attend. For more information or to make reservations, please contact Andrea at 850-638-6216.

