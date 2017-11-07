Upcoming lane closures on Kirkland Road

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners wishes to inform local residents of upcoming improvements being made along Kirkland Road in Chipley. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 13, temporary road closures of both lanes on Kirkland Road from South Blvd. to US 90 will begin and continue for a minimum of five days. The County apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause local travelers. However, the lane closures are necessary for the completion of much needed drainage improvements along Kirkland Road.

