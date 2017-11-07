NAS Pensacola hosts Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Gates are scheduled to open at 8:00 A.M. for the 2017 annual Homecoming Air Show featuring the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11.

The show kicks off at 9:30 A.M. and admission and parking for all shows are free. Areas will be reserved for the physically challenged. Food and memorabilia will be available at numerous concession stands. Pets, coolers and drones are not permitted. Security personnel and signs will direct spectators to parking areas near the show site.

Additional information on the show and reserved seating, access: http://www.naspensacolaairshow.com/.