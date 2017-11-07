DHSMV partners with Nissan/Infiniti regarding urgent airbag safety recalls

~ Owners of certain 2001-2006 Nissan/INFINITI models urged to act on FREE repairs of potentially deadly airbag inflators ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) has partnered with Nissan/INFINITI to urge Floridians owning certain 2001-2006 model year Nissan and INFINITI vehicles to immediately respond to an urgent recall notice. DHSMV and Nissan and INFINITI have sent notices to affected owners of highest risk vehicles who have not yet responded to this recall asking they contact an authorized dealer for the FREE repair of potentially deadly airbag inflators made by Takata. These notices should not be ignored.

“It is critical that Florida motorists affected by this recall take action,” says Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida DHSMV. “Florida’s hot temperatures and humid climate increase the chances that these airbag inflators will explode. Ignoring this important notice could mean the difference between life and death for you and your passengers.”

Joint notices sent by DHSMV and Nissan/INFINITI supplement multiple recall notifications previously sent to registered owners of affected vehicles. Vehicle owners are advised, the front passenger air bag inflator can rupture in a crash which could cause serious injury or death. It is critical for consumers to heed the recall notice and take their vehicle in for the necessary FREE repair immediately.

The following model year vehicles may be equipped with recalled airbags, and are the subject of the DHSMV and Nissan/INFINITI call to action:

INFINITI

FX35/FX45 2003-2005

I30 2001

I35 2002-2004

M35/M45 2006

QX4 2002-2003

NISSAN

Maxima 2001-2003

Pathfinder 2002-2004

Sentra 2002-2006

“Nissan Group strongly urges affected owners to please contact their dealer immediately to have this important recall remedy performed for FREE. If a customer is unsure if their vehicle is affected, they are encouraged to check their VIN using one of the following methods: contact their Nissan or INFINITI retailer, visit the NHTSA web sitehttps://nhtsa.gov/recalls or visit the Nissan or INFINITI web site. Owners may also contact Consumer Affairs with further questions at 800-647-7261 (Nissan) or 800-662-6200, option 7 (INFINITI),” reads Nissan’s statement.

The vehicle identification number (VIN) needed to confirm if a vehicle is affected may be found in the top left corner of the vehicle’s dashboard through the windshield.

The scope of the joint notices sent by DHSMV and Nissan/INFINITI is limited to affected vehicles that fall under highest risk as defined by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA). Additional Nissan/INFINITI models and model years may be affected. Nissan/INFINITI urges all owners to check their VIN, and if affected, schedule the free recall remedy immediately.