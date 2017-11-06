Now is the time for Northwest Florida gardeners to plant strawberries for bountiful production of fruit beginning in January and continuing into May. That’s why UF /IFAS Extension is doing a strawberry workshop at the Washington County Agriculture Center 1424 Jackson Ave on Saturday, November 11, 9:00am-12:00pm.

The cost is only $10.00 with refreshments served.

Strawberry plant plugs will be provided to participants!

On site demonstration building irrigation, weed protection and planting!

Pre Registration required: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu.