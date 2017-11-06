Greene obit

Jennie P. Greene, age 88 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 3, 2017 at her residence.

Jennie was born on August 25, 1929 in Dothan, Alabama to Bracy and Cappie Clara Phillips. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Quinton Greene; brother: Rev. Stanley Phillips; grandson: Timothy Shawn Futch; great granddaughter: Christina Rae Chase.

She is survived by her daughter: Dianne Futch (Conrad) of Greenhead, Florida; two sons: Quinton Neilson Green of the Panama Canal, Oran Wiley Greene (Sheila) of Moorhead, Minnesota; three brothers: Bracy C. Phillips (Kay) of Huntsville, Alabama, Ewart Phillips (Lillie) of Lubbock, Texas, Jerry Phillips; sister-in-law: Alma Phillips of Meridian, Mississippi; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2P.M. EST, Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens in Tallahassee, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. CST, Friday, November 10, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.