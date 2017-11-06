Chipola Lady Indians to host Women’s Classic

MARIANNA— The Chipola Lady Indians (1-1) will be in action at home Nov. 10-11 as they host the Chipola Women’s Classic.

Game times are: Friday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Pensacola vs. Daytona and 7 p.m., Chipola vs. Florida SouthWestern; Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m., Florida SouthWestern vs. Pensacola and 3 p.m., Chipola vs. Daytona.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12. Entry is free for all Chipola Appreciation Club members.

Chipola Head Coach Greg Franklin, says, “We’re excited about this weekend’s games. Fans should see some great basketball. We’re looking forward to a little payback with Florida Southwestern. They have a very good team with 10 sophomores.” Of his own squad, Coach Franklin says, “We’re young, but talented 1 through 12. This is a pivotal spot in our season. Our freshman guards are really learning how to play and we’re looking forward to a good year.”

The Lady Indians opened the season with a 98-42 win over Coastal Alabama on Nov. 3. Robin Beck led Chipola with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Namiko Adams had 12 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Valerie Nesbitt and Tyra Johnson each scored 11. Naomi House added 10. Nana Sule had 10 rebounds and 9 points.

On Nov. 4, the Lady Indians fell to Florida SouthWestern, 73-69. Nesbitt led Chipola with 14 points. Kiana Coomber added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

The Lady Indians hit the road for the rest of November before returning home to host Central Georgia Tech, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., and Arkansas Baptist, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The Chipola men’s team (2-0) won both home games in last weekend’s Johnson Classic. Chipola beat Snead State, 83-69. Sharmarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 20 points. Keishawn Brewton had 12. The Indians beat Gordon State, 98-89. CJ Williamson led Chipola with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Deric Patton scored 17. Brewton had 15. TJ Howard had 11 points and 7 rebounds. The Chipola men host Lawson, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Georgia Highlands, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.