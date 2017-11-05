News from Chipley Garden Club

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club met at the Washington County Public Library in Chipley on Wednesday, November 1. The hostesses, Treasurer Mary Carswell and First Vice President Gail Exum, decorated the room in sparkling Fall colors.

President Debbie Mitchell welcomed several visitors before conducting the regular business meeting. She reported seven members attended the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District II Fall Meeting held in Marianna in October. Also discussed were a donation to CHS Project Graduation, decorating for the Farm & City Breakfast, plans for celebrating Florida Arbor Day in January, and participation in the Chipley Christmas Festival.

Veterans Affairs Chair Mary Carswell announced a collection of Comfort Items that will be delivered to the Chester Sims Veterans Retirement Home in December. She reported Christmas cards from Kate Smith Elementary 3rd and 4th graders will also be included in the collection.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott reported almost 100 plants were provided to Kate Smith Elementary Students in October. She also announced terrarium building will be Tuesday, November 7th and 135 students are scheduled to participate.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson represented Deer’s Tongue aka Carphephorus paniculatus, a perennial wildflower with purple flowers. The plant has not been registered as growing in Washington County before. She shared a pressed specimen with the group. She also informed the group of several Master Gardener activities during the month of November: A new Master Gardener Program, Strawberry Growing Workshop, dedication of the John Foster Master Gardener Library, and a workday at Rock Hill.

Following luncheon, members were treated to a “Fun with Stamps” activity. The library provided a large variety of stamps (many featuring botanical designs), inks, and paper products. The craft project is just one of many services available from our library.

If you are interested in learning more about your local garden club, please contact President Debbie at 638-0536. The garden club meets the first Wednesday of each month and welcomes visitors – and new members – at any time during the year.