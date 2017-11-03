Charles W. Park Sr., Sept 8, 1929 – November 2, 2017

Mr. Charles (Chuck) Park Sr. age 88 went to his heavenly home on Thursday November 2, 2017. Chuck was born on September 8, 1929 in Washington County Florida to the late Hilton and Lillie Park. Chuck is survived by two sisters, Aileen Waldorf and Sybil Moody. Chuck is also survived by one daughter Janice Morris and three sons, Billy (Joy) Park, James (Valerie) Park, Mike (Carol ) Park. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Chuck was retired from the U.S. Air Force with 21 years of service and the Florida Department of Transportation with 20 years of service. Chuck was a life- long resident of the town of Wausau who he served many years on the town council and fire department. He loved being a mechanic and working on cars and did until his health began to fail. In his later years his most joy came from his children and grandchildren who he dearly loved.

Visitation will be held at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel on Hwy 77 Chipley Florida on Monday November 6, 2017 at 10 A.M. with a graveside service to follow at 11 A.M. at the Wausau Memorial Gardens in Wausau Florida.

Arrangements are under the care of Brown’s Funeral Home Chipley Florida.