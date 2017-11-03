FHP announces Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

~ Major Derek Barrs of FHP’s Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement promoted to Chief ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Director, Colonel Gene Spaulding, has appointed Major Derek Barrs as the Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement effective today, November 3, 2017. Chief Derek Barrs is a 26-year law enforcement veteran who has most recently served as the Commander of Troop J with the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Chief Barrs is a respected leader who is dedicated to accomplishing the mission of A Safer Florida,” said Colonel Spaulding. “Chief Barrs brings his strong knowledge of commercial vehicle regulation to this important division of the Florida Highway Patrol.”

Chief Barrs began his career in law enforcement in 1991 with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff. In 2001, he accepted a Law Enforcement Officer position with the Florida Department of Transportation’s Office of Motor Carrier Compliance where he rose to the rank of Law Enforcement Captain. Since July 2011, Chief Barrs has been with the Florida Highway Patrol and in October of 2015 he was promoted to the rank of Major, serving as the Commander for Troop J, within the Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.