Chipola College news

FSU’S ALL NIGHT YAHTZEE TO PERFORM AT CHIPOLA NOV. 7

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series welcomes All Night Yahtzee on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

In the fall of 1998, Brian Haverkate gathered fearless singers, who needed no instrumental accompaniment, to form the first group of its kind at Florida State University. Dubbed All-Night Yahtzee, the group held its first concert in the spring of 1999, and thus, a cappella music was born at FSU and has since evolved into one of the most noted groups in the nation.

Yahtzee competes in the International Competition for Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) annually, and has received numerous awards and recognition over the years. They have been featured on the Pitch-Perfect reality TV series, and Sing It On on Pop Network.

Members come from different places, musical backgrounds and interests, but when blended together bring great music, entertainment, and a heck of a good time.

Individual tickets – $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under, and $5 for Chipola students and employees – are on sale at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Learn more at www.anyahtzeefsu.com.

The remaining Artist Series season lineup includes pianist Jason Farnham, Jan. 18, 2018 and The Young Irelanders, March 13, 2018. Tickets are on sale now for the remaining shows. Single event ticket prices are $20-$25 for adults.

Box Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Box Office will be closed on all college holidays. For more information, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

CHIPOLA SENIOR DAY IS NOV. 8

Chipola College’s Student Ambassadors have invited area high school seniors from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties to visit campus on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The day will feature performances by the Chipola cheerleaders, men’s and women’s basketball teams, show choir and theatre. Seniors will tour campus and enjoy lunch on the lawn of the Johnson Center.

REGIONAL CAREER FAIR IS NOV. 14

MARIANNA—Thousands of area high school students are expected to attend the annual Regional Career Fair, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna.

The Career Fair is sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the county school systems of Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington. The event will provide opportunities for students to interact with representatives from different career fields to explore career and educational opportunities beyond high school.

For information, contact Janice Holley at 718-2484.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for several scholarships for the Spring 2018 semester.

Applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship are due Nov. 15. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree.

The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship has a deadline of Nov. 15.

Nine partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for Spring 2018. The need-based scholarship is available for the following programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, EMT or Paramedic.

Dec. 11 is the application deadline for the Robert and Kathryn McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships students planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology. Fall 2017/Spring 2018 first-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply for the scholarship for use during the second year.

The Staywell Way Scholarship Program for Certified Nursing Assistants has an application deadline of Jan. 4. Students who plan to enroll in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program in January 2018 are eligible.

For information about Foundation Scholarships, call 718-2404 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SPANISH GROUP INVITES COMMUNITY TO JOIN—Chipola College Spanish professor Dr. Mark Ebel hosts regular gatherings at the El Rio Restaurant for persons who want to practice speaking and learning Spanish. He invites all native speakers from the community to join Chipola students.

The group discusses a different topic each week which is introduced by one of the intermediate level students. Students are encouraged to discuss the topics in Spanish. For information, contact Dr. Ebel at 718-2282 or email ebelm@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS ATTEND MATH ED CONFERENCE—Chipola College Math Education students recently attended the regional National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Conference in Orlando. The conference included 300 breakout sessions. Students attended sessions on bridging the parent-math gap, advanced algebra with financial applications, making sense of solving equations, and empowering students by demonstration. All sessions focused on the inclusion of Florida Math Standards in the classroom, as well as new and innovative technology. The students will share some of the information they learned with area classroom teachers at the Future Educator’s Club workshop on Feb. 17.

CHIPOLA TO HOST MILTON JOHNSON CLASSIC

INDIANS PLAY FRIDAY AND SUNDAY

MARIANNA—The number three Chipola College Indians men’s basketball team hosts Snead State in the Milton Johnson Classic, Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Chipola hosts Gordon State in a 2 p.m. game on Sunday, Nov. 5.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Snead State and Gordon State play at 4 p.m. Chipola will not play on Saturday.

The Indians are ranked third in the FCSAA State Poll and number 11 in the NJCAA National Poll.

The Johnson classic in named in honor of the late Coach Milton H. Johnson, who is among the best to ever coach in community college basketball. From 1961 to 1993, Johnson won 628 games and led the Indians seven national tournaments, finishing second in 1974. His career coaching record includes more than 800 wins. A bronze statue of his likeness welcomes fans to the Chipola gym which bears his name. After his retirement in 1993, the Panhandle Conference trophy was named in his honor.

Chipola College men’s basketball Coach Bret Campbell is looking for big things in his third year at Chipola after a successful 22-8 record in 2016-17. Campbell has increased the number of wins in both years since he has taken over.

Last year’s team finished in the top ten nationally in several categories: fourth in free throw attempts per game; fifth in defensive field goal percentage at 38%, seventh in field goal percentage at 51.87%, and tenth in defensive 3 point field goal percentage at 29%.

The second ranked Chipola women’s basketball team hosts the Women’s Classic, Nov. 10-11. Chipola plays Florida Southwestern, Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Pensacola plays Daytona in the 5 p.m. game.

Chipola’s women host Daytona, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. Pensacola and Florida SW meet in the 1 p.m. game.

The Lady Indians are the number two team in the FCSAA State Poll and fourth in the NJCAA National Poll.

CHIPOLA CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT REGIONALS

TALLAHASSEE– The Chipola women’s cross country team concluded the season at the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Meet in Tallahassee. Chipola scored as a team in the meet with five runners completing the 5K course. Chelsea Cook-McGee ran a 24:12 to finish number 18 overall. Summer Hill ran a 24:47 to finish at number 19. Hannah Rees ran a 27:53. Elizabeth Fleener and Madison Daniels also scored for Chipola.

Chipola hosted a dual meet with Tallahassee Community College on Oct. 14. Summer Hill was second in the women’s college 5K with a time of 23:53.

Chipola competed in the FSU Invitational on Oct. 6. Cook-McGee ran a 20:36 to finish number 81 in the field of 190. She finished ahead of numerous runners from Division 1 Universities including UWF, FSU and FAMU. Summer Hill ran a 24:33.

In the Mountain Dew Invitational at UF on Sept. 23, Cook-McGee ran a 20:22 to finish number 112 in the field of 285. She finished second among all community college entrants and ahead of dozens of runners from Division 1 Universities. Summer Hill ran a 26:37. Hannah Rees, Elizabeth Fleener and Madison Daniels and also scored for Chipola.

Chipola offers scholarships for women’s cross country which may include tuition, and room and board. For information, contact Coach Rance Massengill at 718-2440 or email:massengillr@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL TO HOST FSU

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Softball team hosts Florida State University, Friday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. Chipola also hosts Embry-Riddle at 1 p.m.

Chipola is scheduled play eight different Division 1 teams in the pre-conference season including Auburn, Mississippi State, Jacksonville University, Ole Miss, the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida and LSU.

The Lady Indians finished the 2017 season with an overall 59-9 overall record and a Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record. Chipola was the third-ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll for much of the season. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the State FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament falling to Florida Southwestern 4-0 in the title game. The runner-up finish at state earned the Lady Indians a berth to the 2017 NJCAA National Tournament.

Chipola won the NJCAA National Championship in 2015 and 2007. Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year for the five times in 12 years, and she also picked up her 500th win in 2016. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS JAN. 26-27

MARIANNA—Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the 11th Annual Baseball Alumni Weekend Jan. 26-27, 2018. Parents and families of current and former players are invited to attend.

The weekend will include live college baseball action, a Homerun Derby, great food and the chance to rub elbows with the pros.

An Alumni Dinner and Auction is Friday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The 2017 Chipola National Championship Team will be recognized along with former Chipola head coach Jim Duncan of the 1965 Indians. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition, 8 dinner tickets and 4 HR Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Jan. 27. The Indians will host Wallace-Dothan in an 11 a.m. game. Members of Chipola’s 2017 National Championship team will be presented their championship rings in a 2 p.m. ceremony. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 2:15 p.m., and for the very first time, the event will feature an Alumni Softball Game.

For information, email Jeremy Carrell at carrellj@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.