BCF prepares for Annual Holiday Heritage Festival

Every year, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville provides the perfect setting for ushering in the Christmas season during the Annual Holiday Heritage Festival. The festival will be held this year in Heritage Village, located off Sanders Avenue, beginning at 11:00 a.m., November 17, following the final free-ticketed performance of BCF’s Annual Christmas Musical, “The Light Still Shines.”

The highly anticipated Holiday Heritage Festival will feature the incredibly talented Plath Family as well as the craft demonstrations for guests to enjoy as they stroll down the walkway around the historic buildings in Heritage Village. Talented artisans will be demonstrating their techniques used in cane grinding, syrup making, blacksmithing, quilting, soap making, crocheted ornaments and wooden crafts. There will be horseback riding for kids of all ages and many of the craft vendors will have their products available for purchase, eagerly welcoming questions on their craft secrets.

In addition to enjoying the nostalgic setting, musical performances and artistry, visitors are encouraged to indulge in the homemade chili, hotdogs, chips, chocolate fudge brownies, and chicken perlu prepared by the BCF Faculty Wives where all of the funds raised will go directly into the BCF scholarship fund. Because of the funds raised during the Heritage Festival, more students are able to continue their education in areas of leadership, education, music, business and ministry.

The Holiday Heritage Festival is free and open to the public. Guests of all ages leave with a smile and enjoy the ageless atmosphere. For more information on the festival, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 416 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.