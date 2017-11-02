The Reverend Dr. C. S. Pope, 95, of Dothan, AL transitioned into peaceful rest on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from his home.

He was born on November 22, 1921 to the late Jasper and Mary Pope and was a native of Sneads, Florida. He was called into the ministry at the age of eighteen and was ordained at his hometown church, Little Zion Baptist Church of Sneads, Florida.

Dr. Pope received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Religious Education from Florida Memorial College in Saint Augustine, Florida and a degree in Theology from Selma University in Selma, Alabama. He also attended the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta

Georgia and has received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the National Christian Foundation Bible College in Decatur, Alabama.

A former chaplain of Moffitt Lodge No. 513 and the 32nd Ancient Acceptance Scottish Rite of Free Masonry. He is a member of the United Supreme Council 33rd Degree.

Reverend Pope’s pastoral leadership spans over 50 years with 42 years leading the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in Headland, AL and serving five other churches in Donalsonville, GA, Gordon, AL, Chattahoochee, FL and Marianna, Florida-namely Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.

Reverend Pope became the pastor of Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in 1965 where he served faithfully, until his retirement in 2007. As a seminary student at Selma University and lifetime member of the NAACP, Reverend Pope joined several thousand foot soldiers in the historic Selma to Montgomery March on March 25, 1965.

He was a proponent of justice and equality, and exemplified the highest level of human dignity by loving others in the way that Jesus Christ loves us. In his years of pastoral leadership at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, the church grew spiritually and numerically. Additional land and property was purchased, the Headland Head Start Center was developed with Reverend Pope as its first Director spanning 20 years, and the church continued to impact the community for the cause of Christ.

A host of preachers and pastors have been developed and mentored under his watchful eye and families and children are still benefiting from his visionary leadership in the Wiregrass community.

Reverend Pope leaves his lovely and devoted wife, Annis G. Pope; his children: Angerine Pope and Anita Bellinger (Danny). God also blessed this union with a blended family: Liz Pope Pearl (Rufus), Verna Pope Tremble (Herbert), Curtis Pope, Jr., Alexander Pope (Larice), Mary Pope Wright (Frank), Virginia Pope Cheney; 25 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 5, 2017, 5-7 PM at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Headland, Alabama.

Funeral services will be 12 Noon, Monday, November 6, 2017 from the Greater Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan.

He will be laid to rest in the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Headland, AL under the directing of the caring staff of Scott’s

Chapel Hill Mortuary of Dothan.