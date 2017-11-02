Monroe obit

Dollie Rhea (Darling) Monroe was born on November 18, 1923 to the late Carey and Emma Carrol Darling in Chipley, Florida. On Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:38 A.M. in the Jackson Hospital of Marianna, Florida, God saw fit to call Dollie home to live with him for eternity. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: James B. Darling, Ida Mae Bellamy, Grace Darling, Bernease Jones, Tony Darling, Luther Darling, & Iris J. Allen.

Being raised in a Christian home, Dollie accepted Christ as her personal Savior, got baptized and became a member of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida at the age of 12. She was a faithful member serving as the Secretary & Treasurer of Sunday School, the Church Secretary, the Church Mother, and she held the esteemed position of being the oldest member of the church.

Dollie attended the public-school system of Washington County, Florida, graduating from the Roulhac High School in 1940. She later went to attend the Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University in Tallahassee, Florida, where she received her Associates Degree. Once she had completed her schooling Dollie became a educator in Washington County, serving as a teacher and a later as a principal in the Orange Hill Community.

One of the happiest moments of her earthly journey was when she was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Paul Monroe. To this blessed union, four children were born and raised. Dollie loved to cook, had a green thumb in the garden, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Paulette Smith and her husband Eugene of Los Angeles, California & Marilyn Yon and her husband Rev. Albert of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Vaughn Monroe and his wife Carolyn of Anniston, Alabama, and Melvin Monroe and his wife Dianne of Chipley, Florida; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister: Rebecca Hartwell of Panama City, Florida; brother: Ural Darling and his wife Mary Ann of West Berry, New Jersey; sister-in-law: Elizabeth Darling Jordan; also including a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Dollie’s Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, November 4, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church with pastor, Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson, Rev. Renandez Grims, Rev. Larry Brown, Rev. Dr. C.L. Wilson, Rev. Earl Cooke and Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 6-7 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Monroe will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.