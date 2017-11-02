Hewett obit

Mr. David Keith Hewett, 57 of Bonifay, Florida died on Monday, October 30, 2017, at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Born Sunday, May 8, 1960 in Hartford, Alabama, he was the son of Virginia Anderson Hewett and the the late David Preston Hewett.

Surviving is his wife, Wendy Wells Hewett, sons, Heith Hewett of Bonifay, FL, Ryan Hewett of Bonifay, FL and Chase Hewett of Bonifay, FL, brother, Horace Hewett of Bonifay, FL, sister, Ginny Miles of Bonifay, FL; 4 grand children.

A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. John’s Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Bernard Davis and Rev. Tracey Boggs officiating. Interment will be in St, John’s Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 3, 2017, at Sims Funeral Home , 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.