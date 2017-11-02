DHSMV urges safe travel this holiday season

~ FHP reminds drivers to put driving safety at the top of their holiday checklist ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) launched its Holiday Travel Campaign to ensure motorists Arrive Alive to their destination. The holidays are a peak travel period and millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida roads over the next two months. DHSMV is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association and the AAA – The Auto Club Group to urge responsible driving and vehicle safety.

DHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors throughout the months of November and December on safe driving behaviors such as driving sober, buckling up, checking tires and registering their Emergency Contact Information (ECI). Additionally, focus will also be placed on obeying speed limits, not driving distracted and reporting dangerous drivers.

“As motorists travel on Florida roads this holiday season to visit friends and family, DHSMV reminds all drivers to celebrate responsibly,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “During this peak travel period, driving safety should be at the top of each holiday checklist. Drivers are reminded to ensure everyone in the car is properly buckled up and never get behind the wheel impaired.”

DHSMV reminds motorists to always keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving this holiday season. Travelers may need to adjust accordingly as traffic congestion and weather conditions may require driving more slowly this time of the year. The public is encouraged to report aggressive or impaired drivers by dialing *FHP (*347) and check traffic conditions before departing for their trip. For more information, real time traffic conditions and additional travel information, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/holidaytravel.