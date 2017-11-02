Crutchfield obit

Robert Lamar Crutchfield, age 73 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. He was born on September 21, 1944 to the late Lonnie and Sarah (Cooley) Crutchfield in Jackson County, FL.

Lamar married his loving wife, Sue (Burdeshaw) Crutchfield in 1966. He served in the Florida National Guard and worked and retired from Golden Peanut. He loved spending time riding his motorcycle, mowing the grass and his daily breakfast at Hardees. Lamar was also a 46 year member of Masonic Lodge Orion #40.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Norman Crutchfield, one sister, Mattie Lene Sullivan and one brother in law, Danny Hasty.

Survivors include, his wife, Sue Crutchfield of Chipley, FL, two sons, Andy Crutchfield and wife Michelle of Pensacola, FL, Matthew Crutchfield of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Mary Beth Crutchfield of Albany, GA and two grandson Austin and Drew.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 3, 2017 at Salem United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Salem United Methodist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers: Avalon Barber? Community South Credit Union 1044 Hwy 90 Chipley,Florida 32428 and Klaire Shull https://www.gofundme.com./baby-klaire

