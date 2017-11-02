A Career in 5 months!  Hemodialysis Technicians – Saving lives every day

The Hemodialysis Technician program at the Florida Panhandle Technical College is a 5 month program of study that leads to a well-paying career locally or across the nation. Average salary for the panhandle region is $35,300.

Kidney dialysis makes the difference between life and death for those who suffer from kidney failure. Hemodialysis technicians are caring medical professionals who work directly with patients undergoing dialysis. Technicians also operate dialysis equipment and prepare written reports for doctors.

Students currently in the program commend instructor Melissa Watford, RN for the welcoming, family atmosphere she creates in her classroom that makes them happy to come to school every day.

Start in January and become a Hemodialysis Technician by May! For enrollment and financial aid information, contact FPTC Student Services today at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.