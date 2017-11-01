Young obit

Linda K. Young, age 63 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2017 in Wewahitchka, Florida.

Linda was born on October 1, 1954 in Ft. Walton, Florida to Jake and Elenor Zimmerman. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was a member of Southport Community Holiness Church and worked in the cleaning industry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband: Billy R. Young of Southport, Florida; daughter: Shelly Lynn Young of Wewahitchka, Florida; son: Dylan Young of Graceville, Florida; brother: Roger Zimmerman of Panama City, Florida; sisters: Judy Gharst, Janice Sullivan, Carol Norwood all of Panama City, Florida; six grandchildren; one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Friday, November 3, 2017 at Southport Community Holiness Church in Southport, Florida with Bro. King and Robert Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in the Southport Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.