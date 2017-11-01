Maleszewski obit

Thomas Maleszewski, age 78 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 1, 2017 at his residence.

Thomas was born on March 22, 1939 in Mahwah, New Jersey to John and Karolina (Kovalczik) Maleszewski. He had lived in Florida since 1944 since coming from Mahwah, New Jersey. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a former Grand Knight of the Emerald Coast. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son: Joseph “Joe” Maleszewski and his wife Tracey of Tallahassee, Florida; two daughters: Victoria Maleszewski of Tallahassee, Florida, Anne Williams of Tallahassee, Florida; one sister: Sophie Burnett of Destin, Florida; special friend: Enille Everett of Chipley, Florida; five grandchildren: Garrett Pugh, Joshua Maleszewski, Matthew Maleszewski, Jacob Maleszewski, and Alyssa Maleszewski.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida with Father Will Ganci and Father George Sammut officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.