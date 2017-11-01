Hewett obit

Edna Hewett, 72, of Grand Ridge died October 31, 2017 at her residence.

Edna was born in Grand Ridge, Fl on May 24, 1945 to the late Jim and Eunice Cloud. ‘Nana’, as most of her family refers to her by, was a jack of all trades. If there was a challenge in her way, she would work hard to complete it. Edna could do anything; she started out at the local parts store in Grand Ridge, was a licensed beautician, then continued her career as a farmer’s wife. Not only was she the farmer’s wife, she worked in the field right beside him. She wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty, especially being the mother of three boys. Her and her husband had fruit stands in both Marianna and Blountstown. After fulfilling those challenges in her life she decided to become a correctional officer for the state of Florida. Once she was retired she never slowed down, she continued being a mom, a wife and most importantly a nana.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Hewett of Grand Ridge; three sons, Brad Owens and wife, Marcy of Westville, Rodney Hewett and wife Tonya of Sneads, and Jamie Hewett and wife April of Grand Ridge; nine grandchildren, Allison Chambers and husband Steve of Clarksville, Bradley Owens of Tallahassee, Dustin Hewett of Tallahassee, Cole Hewett of Grand Ridge, Sierra Birge and husband Justin of Marianna, Cade Hewett of Grand Ridge, Adalin Hewett of Grand Ridge, Robert Hall Jr of Tampa, and Kaleigh Hall of Tampa; Great Grandchildren, Amber, Autumn, Bentley, & Wyatt; two brothers, Robert Cloud and Johnny Cloud both of Birmingham, AL; two sisters, Hilda Huff and Marilyn Russell both of Birmingham, AL.

Graveside services will be 10am, Friday, November 2, 2017 at Cypress Cemetery with James and Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, November 3, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.