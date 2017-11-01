Fish Fry: Friday November 3, 2017 is the next Fish Fry and the first Friday of each month thereafter at Blessed Trinity Parish Hall 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. The cost to dine in, all you can eat is: Adult $10.00 and Child $5.00 and Carry-out: Adult $7.00 and Child $3.00.

Blessed Trinity Church and Hall are located in Bonifay on North Avenue, one mile west of Highway 79.The fish fry sponsors are the Catholic Knights of Columbus, a charitable, religious, fraternal and social organization who donate all their time and proceeds to local charitable organizations.