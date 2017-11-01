BCF enjoys successful Fall Preview Day

One of the most exciting days for faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is the open house event known as Preview Day. Over 100 guests visited the campus on Friday, October 20, for the Fall Preview Day as they search for the college where God would have them continue their education.

Upon arrival, prospective students and their families gathered in the BCF Wellness Center where they registered for the day’s events and received bags filled with information on campus life and degree opportunities. Once they were registered, campus guests were able to visit over 20 exhibit displays designed to provide information on BCF’s Collegiate Disaster Relief, campus housing, financial aid, student life activities, intramural sports, mission opportunities, and specifics on degree requirements. There were booths that provided information on campus resources available to students such as the library, writing center, internet, and the computer lab. Guests were also encouraged to take a picture at the photo booth to capture the moment and serve as a reminder of the memories made at Preview Day.

Together with Director of Student Life and Marketing Sandra Richards, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen formally welcomed guests. Kinchen began the day by awarding $500 scholarships to a couple that were attending Preview Day who would be getting married the next day, Jacob Meeks and Hannah Priest (Meeks). Next, prospective students were given the chance to preview what academic life feels like at BCF by visiting a class that they chose during the registration process. The class choices included psychology, missions and theology, music, and education. They also had the option of attending briefs on dual enrollment or financial aid. The classroom visits were intended to provide detailed information on specific areas of academic interest while getting to know future professors, and gain information on financial assistance.

After the classroom visits, guests made their way to the R.G. Lee Chapel for a time of praise and worship, followed by a powerful message of encouragement by Kinchen. The chapel service featured the music groups on campus highlighting the orchestra, college choir, and all of the college ensembles available for students to join while attending BCF. Regular chapel services are held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the week, and provide opportunities for the students to grow spiritually and be encouraged.

Following chapel, lunch was provided by BCF in the dining facility, the Deese Center. During lunch, guests had the opportunity to interact with current students and eat delicious food while enjoying the smooth sounds of the BCF Jazz Band. After lunch, visitors had the opportunity to take a tour of the campus with the BCF Admissions Counselors, or tour campus housing (dorms) with the BCF Resident Directors (RDs). As guests walked through the dorms, current students were thrilled to answer any questions that prospects had about campus life or living on campus. Prospective student Haylee Patton noted that “everyone seemed to love and support each other” and, because of that, BCF has a home feeling that other colleges may not offer.

Concluding activities in the BCF Wellness Center involved the BCF Intramural Volleyball Champions, the “Grey Walk-Ons”, competing against the faculty and staff challenge team. Though both teams left the building as winners, a little help from the referees provided the faculty team with the victory. Afterwards, a BCF filled gift basket was won by Kayln Hardin and three more scholarships were awarded, Phalaine Montinard, Sarah Rhoades and Bryan Collins. BCF Admissions Counselor Krissy Scott concluded Fall Preview Day with a brief word of prayer. As prospective students and their families left the campus, they were encouraged to take advantage of the waived application fee and apply to The Baptist College of Florida where students are changing the world.

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida or the next Preview Day, please call 850-263-3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.