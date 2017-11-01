BCF announces Christmas program “The Light Still Shines”

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is thrilled to announce the three dates for the upcoming Christmas performance. This year, the faculty, staff and students will present the beautiful musical, “The Light Still Shines” highlighting the college choir, orchestra, guitar ensemble, women’s ensemble, and male chorale. The special performance will illuminate the miraculous significance of the Christmas story providing the perfect start for a joyous Christmas season.

Performances of “The Light Still Shines” will be held in the R.G. Lee Chapel on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature a combined choir as local churches are invited to participate. Additional performances will be held Thursday, November 16, at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, November 17, at 9:30 a.m. Immediately following the Friday morning performance is the Annual Holiday Heritage Festival held in picturesque Heritage Village on the BCF campus.

Performances are free and open to the general public; however, due to limited seating, free tickets are required and can be reserved by calling the Music and Worship Division at 850-263-9027 or 800-328-2660 ext. 427.