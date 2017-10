Ms. Juliann Yvonne Thurman, age 57, of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. in the Unity Chapel-Sunland, 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, FL.

Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Marianna and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.