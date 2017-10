There will be a Chipley High School Project Graduation meeting on Monday, November 6, at 5 p.m. in the CHS Library. All parents and seniors of the CHS 2018 graduation class are encouraged to attend. This is an important meeting to discuss our success with fundraising projects, volunteer committees, etc. Family and student participation is vital to ensure our graduates have the best celebration possible on this very important night.

